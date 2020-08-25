Illinois extends license expiration dates for drivers 75 years old or older

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois extended the expiration date on driver's licenses for drivers 75 years old or older for one full year.

These drivers do not need to visit a facility to renew their driver's license until their birthday in 2021.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

Approximately 147,000 drivers 75 years old and older will have expired licenses by the end of 2020.

The state will send letters to drivers that qualify for the extension. Drivers should keep this letter as proof of their one-year extension.

The state notified police officers across the state and nation of the extended expiration dates.

Illinois also updated its virtual driving records to reflect this change.

Secretary White previously extended the expiration date for license plate stickers until November 1. Drivers can also renew stickers online.