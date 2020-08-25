Greta Thunberg returns to school in Sweden after year off

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Greta Thunberg is heading back to school after a year off. The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist said Monday on Instagram that “my gap year from school is over.” Thunberg began holding solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in 2018 and students around the world quickly began following her lead. Thunberg was then invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.