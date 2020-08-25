Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have opened their prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future if President Donald Trump isn’t reelected. Two of the Republican Party’s rising stars, both people of color, offered an optimistic view of Trump’s leadership Monday night. They cast him as a protector of religious freedom, the nation’s workers and more. Earlier, Trump turned a surprise opening day appearance at the scaled-down convention into an opportunity to cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election. That was just moments after delegates renominated him. Trump contends he’s done such a great job as president the only way he can lose “is if this is a rigged election.”