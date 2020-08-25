Germany’s record contraction in Q2 slightly less than feared

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s official statistics agency says the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank slightly less in the second quarter than originally estimated. But the 9.7% drop was still easily the worst on record. The Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday revised the quarter-on-quarter contraction in gross domestic product down from the 10.1% it initially reported at the end of July. Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded. It easily beat a 4.7% decline in the first quarter of 2009, during the global financial crisis.