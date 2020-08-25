Gaza locks down after detecting local transmission of virus

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have imposed a territory-wide curfew after authorities detected the first local cases of the coronavirus, raising fears of a wider outbreak in the blockaded territory that is home to some 2 million Palestinians. Gaza has registered more than 100 cases and a fatality since the start of the pandemic, but until now all the infections were linked to quarantine facilities for returning travelers. Most lockdown restrictions were lifted months ago, with even wedding halls operating normally. The four cases detected in central Gaza indicate the coronavirus has breached the territory’s defenses, and a wider outbreak could overwhelm a health system battered by years of war and isolation.