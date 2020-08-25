Floyd’s death sparks new activism among communities of color

The racial reckoning in the United States spurred by the death of George Floyd has reinvigorated Native Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos and other people of color to fight back against the racism and discrimination they also have experienced for decades. But the Black Lives Matter movement has also forced minority communities to come to terms with their own internal biases and the conflicts among them. Competing economic interests, whitewashed American history classes and a lack of knowledge about other groups have traditionally made it difficult for people of color to unite. That might be changing, with a younger, savvier generation that is more aware of racial dynamics and the shared history of discrimination.