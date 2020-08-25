FedEx Cup gets a new venue in Chicago; Lefty joins seniors

The FedEx Cup Playoffs go south of Chicago to Olympia Fields for the BMW Championship. Olympia Fields last hosted the world’s best players in 2003 at the U.S. Open. Only four players from that Open are among the top 70 remaining in the FedEx Cup. That includes Tiger Woods. He’ll probably need to finish among the top five to have a chance at reaching the top 30 who make it to the Tour Championship. The LPGA Tour returns from its first major for a 54-hole event in Arkansas, gets a week off and then goes to another major in California.