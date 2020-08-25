Family of late New Mexico lineman sues former coach, school

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The family of a New Mexico football player who took his own life says school and its former coach ignored his pleas for help and instead made him play while injured. The mother and father of Nahje Flowers announced Tuesday they were suing the university, former head coach Bob Davie and the NCAA for not protecting the 21-year-old lineman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November. The lawsuit filed in federal court said Davie and the university failed to protect Flowers after he sought counseling to fight depression. A lawyer for Davie did not return an email seeking comment, and the university had no immediate comment.