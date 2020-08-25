Crews keep working to pen in huge California wildfires

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters helped by weather and reinforcements are hoping to continue progress toward extinguishing the California wildfires that have killed at least seven people and ravaged the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country. Fire officials say Tuesday there has been significant progress since the weather turned favorable. The major fires were ignited more than a week ago during an unusual siege of thousands of lightning strikes. Three Northern California fires have burned more than 1,200 homes and other buildings. Firefighters have now established containment lines around nearly a third of the largest fire to try to prevent it from spreading.