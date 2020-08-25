Credit Suisse to shut 37 bank branches in Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse says it plans to close 37 branches in its home country as part of an effort to streamline its business, and some job cuts are inevitable. Credit Suisse said Tuesday that it expects to implement the changes by the end of this year, reducing the number of branches in Switzerland to 109 from 146. Some of the reduction will result from merging its Neue Aaargauer Bank subsidiary in northern Aargau canton (state) with the main Credit Suisse business. The bank said that, in just the last two years, there has been a 40% increase in the use of online banking at Credit Suisse.