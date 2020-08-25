Beloit College students revise ‘Statement of Culture’; hope to promote an anti-racism environment

BELOIT (WREX) — Just 70 miles west of Kenosha, Wisconsin sits Beloit. It's there that college students say it's more important now than ever to promote anti-racism.

Students at Beloit College don't just want respect for all races, they're demanding it.

"The students for the most part live here and this is their home and therefore they own that culture," said Beloit College's Health and Wellness Center Director Tara Girard.

A group of students is revising what the college calls a "Statement of Culture." It was first written in 2009 and ratified in 2014. Students now want to address the times and make sure students follow the statement's message.

"We the students of Beloit expect all members, like our community, to follow these principles. These principles of anti-racism, inclusiveness, diversity. A big part of that... is acknowledging our past and acknowledging where predominantly white institutions have failed in the past," said Senior Student Government Member Seva Poitevin.

"I think the hope is that it furthers the work. You know the work of anti-racism isn't done. We aren't there yet but there is a movement on campus to do that work better," said Girard.

According to student leaders and administration, signs of the "Statement of Culture" will soon be posted on doors, windows and bulletin boards all around campus. They hope that if more people see it, the more it will be on the minds of every student and faculty member on campus and become second nature.

Getting the word out is something Poitevin says will help people unlearn racist ideologies they come to school with.

"Beloit college can expect more from its students, can expect more from its faculty and can expect more from everybody that steps food onto this campus. That list of student demands doesn't have an expiration date," said Poitevin.

Starting school with a positive step towards change.

University officials say the "Statement of Culture" is expected to be rewritten by the fall of 2022. They say the first day of classes begin on Sept. 1.