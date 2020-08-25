Belarusian authorities crank up pressure on opposition

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities in Belarus are steadily cranking up the pressure on protesters pushing for the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader. They have jailed several opposition activists, summoned others for questioning and selectively ordered demonstrators to appear in court. Nevertheless, the protests continued Tuesday. Courts in Minsk handed 10-day sentences to two members of a council that opposition activists established last week to negotiate a transition of power following President Alexander Lukashenko’s winning a sixth term in an election that critics contend was rigged. Lukashenko has firmly rebuffed offers of dialogue from the Coordination Council, which rejects the official results of the Aug. 9 vote that extended his 26-year rule.