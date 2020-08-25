Battle looms in Mozambique over extremists’ control of port

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — The stinging success of Mozambique’s Islamic extremist rebels in seizing and holding a northern port city signals to the government, neighboring countries and the world that Africa has yet another insurgency hotspot. A battle looms as it is expected the government will seek to regain control of Mocimboa da Praia, a strategic port in northeastern Mozambique that was captured by extremists earlier this month. The Islamic State Central African Province showed new levels of organization, strategy, manpower and weaponry in the days-long battle to win control of the port. The extremists’ victory in Mocimboa adds to the obstacles facing the multi-billion dollar investments to exploit the massive deposits of liquified natural gas in northern Mozambique.