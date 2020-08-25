Attorney: Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive

An attorney for the family of a young woman found breathing at a Detroit funeral home after being declared dead says the 20-year-old was in a body bag for some two hours before it was opened and she was discovered to be alive. Geoffrey Fieger, who was hired by Timesha Beauchamp’s family, said Tuesday the Southfield woman hospitalized in critical condition and is on a respirator. Fieger says she was born with cerebral palsy and has always needed constant medical care. Timesha’s mother, Erica Lattimore, said in a statement that the family is “devastated by what has happened.”