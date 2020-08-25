Activism, protesting evolving by use of smartphones and social media

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The civil rights movements in the past share many of the same messages, images, and motivations that we're seeing right now. But one thing that is different, and critical, is the use of social media and smart phones to drive this generation.

It's happening everywhere, Portland, Washington D.C., Bend, Ore., Chicago, Kenosha, Wis., and Rockford, smartphones are out and constantly recording.

"You can see the action as if you're there yourself," Community activist Leslie Rolfe says.

It's become a routine with a message directly from the sources, those there on the ground.

"The camera-phone and social media has really up-ended the old balance between activists and authority figures," Dr. John Jenks, a professor of journalism at Dominican University in River Forest, Ill., explains.

That message catapults across the web in the form of dozens of different angles.

"A lot of things that were once something that, if you didn't see it yourself — you didn't experience yourself — it was hard for you to believe that it happened," Rolfe says of technology's impact.

Rolfe and Dr. Jenks agree, smartphones and social media are bringing once uncomfortable topics out of darkness and into the light.

"Not only activists, but regular citizens know that when they see a situation that could go bad, bring out your cellphone," Dr. Jenks says.

Filming in public is the new norm. Dr. Jenks says it's been perpetuated by cases like those of Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, George Floyd, and now, Jacob Blake.

Dr. Jenks says you can even go as far back as the beating of Rodney King for an example of the power of how the camera, in that case camcorder, sparked a movement. But Dr. Jenks says the evolution truly began in 2009 when social media came into play with the shooting of Oscar Grant.

"Some of these people can experience somebody else's hardships [through social media] and it galvanizes them as if they were watching it there themselves," Rolfe says.

That's because if the smartphone is the thoroughfare, then social media is the megaphone.

"TikTok has been used in some cases, but that's been hit or miss, Twitter and Facebook, those are still the dominant ones," Dr. Jenks says.

And on Facebook, which is widely considered the most popular social media platform, we see groups creating a team effort, even right here in Rockford.

"It encourages you to continue going forward," Rolfe says when he sees other groups on social media.

Even Logan Lundberg, who has taken part in protests before, but is in Hawaii right now, says he still feels united with his friends, who are protesting back home in Rockford.

"I'm still able to connect to see what's going on in my hometown, and make sure my friends are safe and still be a part of the movement out there being able to see it and watch it," Lundberg explains.

With smartphones and social media, it's a movement people can join from across the country and around the world.