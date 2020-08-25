5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Republicans opened their prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future if President Donald Trump isn’t reelected. Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, fired tear gas at hundreds of people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, as they lit fires, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse. Liberty University says Jerry Falwell Jr., embroiled in a sex scandal, had offered his resignation as president of the evangelical school but then reversed course.