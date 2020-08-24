Wisconsin shooting creates waves of emotions for some community advocates

ROCKFORD (WREX) —After a black man is caught on camera being shot by a police officer in Wisconsin, some Rockford community advocates say it's clear how important it is to fight against police brutality even more. The video was captured on Sunday, and it shows a man named Jacob Blake being shot by police in Kenosha, WI. Community advocate Aija Penix says the video hits close to home.

"I wasn't warned. I was just sent the video a bunch of times and when I finally clicked on it, I dropped my phone," said Penix. "Rockford is Kenosha. Rockford is Minneapolis, Rockford is Ferguson, Rockford is Baltimore,

She and others say the protest in Rockford on Fridays during City Market not only show support those in the city, but also for those around the country. She says they must continue to protest until changes are made to the police department. NAACP Rockford Chapter social media manager, Mercedes Joyner, says people also need to join organizations and sit with leaders about making changes.

"We can go out and protest but at the end of the day, you need someone at the table. you have to have someone on these committies to be able to be like 'hey this is what is going on," said Joyner.

She says she encourages the younger generation to speak up as well.