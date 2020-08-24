Suspect arrested after assault on Jewish leader in Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say a Syrian man has been arrested over an assault on the head of the Jewish community in Graz, the country’s second-biggest city. The interior minister says the man is believed to have had an Islamic extremist motive. Community leader Elie Rosen on Saturday saw a man throwing stones into the courtyard of a synagogue. Police say he spoke to the man, who then attacked him with a piece of wood. Rosen was in his car by that point and wasn’t hurt. The suspected assailant was arrested Sunday. Austria’s interior minister said the suspect is a 31-year-old refugee from Syria and has ordered that all synagogues be guarded around the clock.