Stockton School District 206 temporarily back to online learning, Superintendent talks plan going forward

STOCKTON (WREX) — Just two days into the school year, Stockton School District 206 had to go from in-person learning to remote because of an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Jo Daviess County. But school leaders say the decision is temporary.

Last Thursday, teachers were excited and students were prepared, but in the small Jo Daviess County community, COIVD-19 cases were on the rise.

"We felt like it was best to be safe and remote learn for two weeks," James Bunting, the Stockton Superintendent, says.

The decision came over the weekend after a conversation with the local health department. At the time, there were no COVID-19 cases confirmed in any students. But by Monday morning, that had changed.

Bunting says the school district learned two high school students tested positive for the coronavirus and four others were being quarantined.

"We were disinfecting constantly, all day long," Bunting says of the district's routine prior to the two positive students. "We were trying to do everything we could to limit the spread."

Despite those two cases, the school still plans to return Sept. 8.

However, it does raise questions about how other districts will respond if faced with a similar situation.

"I think every district is different and the make-up of their community is different and if we're a blue print of what we thought was working for us, great," Bunting explains.

But then, take Rockford Public Schools, which have yet to start. The positivity rate in Winnebago County is increasing. As of Monday, it is nearly four percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department says in its back-to-school COVID-19 guide with a list of questions and answers, there is no criteria or exact metric forcing schools to go online only temporarily or permanently per the county's regulations, but outbreaks will be tracked and families will be notified if a school becomes an area of concern .

Bunting says the temporary switch to e-learning worked for Stockton and the district is capable of going back and forth to remote learning if needed, but to a point.

"Unless every other day we're going out for two weeks, then maybe a different decision would be made," Bunting says.

But for now, the plan is to get students back in the classroom, which is where in a district survey, 80 percent say they wanted to be.

As for those two students who tested positive, they will need a letter from the health department before they can return to class.