Rockford gas prices rise for first time in more than a month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices rose for the first time in more than a month last week by 3.6 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

While prices rose slightly compared to last week, gas prices are still 3.1 cents per gallon lower compared to a month ago and 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station priced gas at $1.81 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.39 per gallon for a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline also rose last week by 0.8 cents per gallon for an average of $2.18 per gallon. The national average is down 0.5 cents from a month ago and 41.1 cents from a year ago.

"All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical systems head toward a sensitive area for the oil industry, and while these storms bear monitoring, they thankfully are unlikely to have a major impact on gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

