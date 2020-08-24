Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has aggressively asserted control over the Republican National Convention, overshadowing the prime-time speakers and making clear he wants voters to focus on him. Speakers are delivering apocalyptic warnings about the future of the nation if Democrat Joe Biden becomes president. There is little mention of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 Americans and imperiled Trump’s presidency. Featuring many familiar faces from Trump’s favored cable network, Fox News Channel, the convention is aimed at the Trump zealots already converted to his cause, not those still on the fence.