RACVB says COVID-19 forced the cancellation of dozens of events, totaling more than $22 million of economic impact

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Typically the spring and summer months are the busy season for Rockford tourism.

"We are certainly losing our tourism season," says Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO and President John Groh. "We have lost it."

The RACVB's data shows a cancellation of 59 events between April 1st and the end of June. Six other events were postponed. It estimates the impact of these losts visits totals nearly $23 million of lost dollars.

"The effect is potentially very severe long term so I think so many people are just holding on right now."

In a good year, Groh says visitors spend roughly $400 million in this community. He explains those dollars trickle throughout the economy and support local jobs. Losing that revenue has already impacted those workers.

"At the end of June nearly 40% of our unemployed individuals had jobs in hotels, restaurants, retail those types of companies that are really dependent on the visitor dollar," says Groh.

He worries the impact is far from over.

"When those businesses and restaurants have financial stress some of them will shut down some of them will close up either temporarily or permanently."

Which is why he's urging people to be cognizant about where they spend their dollars.

"In the meantime shopping local, supporting local will help those businesses you love stay the course as best as possible," says Groh. "So when we'ere on the other side of this, and we will be at some point, many of those places we love will still be around."