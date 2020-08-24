Protest erupts in Rockford after police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters take to the streets in Rockford a day after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, which has reignited the call for an end to systemic racism and police brutality nationwide.

Blake, who is Black, was captured on video getting into an SUV Sunday, when an officer purportedly opened fire, shooting Blake in the back at least 7 times.

About 40 protesters leave a Rockford park to protest the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin

A group of about 40 protesters gathered at Tenth Avenue Park, 815 Tenth Ave. and marched their way down the middle of streets toward Rockford Police Department District 2, 1410 Broadway St.

On the march to police headquarters protesters initially shouted chants about Jacob Blake and then chanted about alleged misconduct from the Rockford Police Department.

Protesters and police eventually met, separated by a fence near the parking lot of district 2. Rockford officers in riot gear were stationed at District 2.

Rockford police officer stands at RPD district 2 in riot gear

At about 10:30 p.m., an hour after arriving at district two, protesters marched back to Tenth Avenue Park and dispersed.

At least some of the protesters out Monday night belong to the May 30 Alliance, a group calling for an investigation into Rockford Police for alleged misconduct the night of May 30, when violent protests erupted at RPD District 1.

The group has demonstrated at Rockford City Market for several weeks, each ending in some arrests.

Protesters arrive at Rockford Police District 2 Monday night