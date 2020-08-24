Police shooting lays bare Wisconsin’s deep partisan divide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The shooting by police in Wisconsin of a Black man has sparked strong words of condemnation and a call for Republicans to take action from the state’s Democratic governor, who said he stood by those who demand justice. But Republicans and the police union said Monday that the governor went too far, urging caution in making any judgments about what sparked the shooting. The divergent reactions to the shooting by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake on Sunday is just the latest example of the deep divide in Wisconsin. It is a key presidential battleground state that’s been at the forefront of partisan battles for the past decade.