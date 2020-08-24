Police believe body found in bayou is missing Houston girl

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are waiting to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou is that of a 2-year-old who was reported missing by her family. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities suspect foul play was involved in the death and are approaching the case as a murder investigation. He said Sunday that there is a high probability the body is that of Maliyah Bass, who went missing on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground. An autopsy of the body was scheduled for Monday.