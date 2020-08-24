Sit-in: 3rd day of protest in police shooting of Black man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — About 50 protesters held a sit-in outside a Louisiana city hall on Monday after being told they couldn’t go in to file complaints about the way officials handled the fatal shooting of a Black man. The death Friday of Trayford Pellerin has heightened tensions between protesters and local leaders in Lafayette, a consolidated city and parish of about 244,400 in Louisiana’s Cajun country. A city police spokesman says all officers who were involved in the shooting are on administrative leave. Sgt. Wayne Griffin says that is standard procedure after shootings by police. He says he doesn’t know how many officers were involved.