Official: Russian dissident critical, but stable in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Russian dissident Alexei Navalny remains in critical but stable condition in a Berlin hospital where he is being treated after a suspected poisoning. Dirk Wiese, the German government’s coordinator for Eastern European affairs, told public broadcaster ZDF on Monday that police have been posted outside the downtown Charité hospital as a precaution. He said “the circumstances of what led to Alexei Navalny’s critical condition have not yet been clarified.” Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to the hospital in the city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was transferred from Siberia to Berlin on Saturday.