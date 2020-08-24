NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate, assets

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements. Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition Monday in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president’s holdings. The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family. The attorney general’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. The Trump Organization said James’ investigation was politically motivated.