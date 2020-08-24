Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (17-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-15, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (2-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The Tigers went 22-59 in home games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.

The Cubs went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.