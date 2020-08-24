Johnson back to No. 1 with performance that looked the part

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is back to No. 1 in the world and he wants to stay there as long as he can. The way he crushed a strong field at The Northern Trust makes you wonder how he ever left in the first place. No one makes golf look easier when Johnson is at his best. He won by 11 shots at the TPC Boston. His score of 30-under 254 missed by one shot matching PGA Tour records for most under par and lowest 72-hole score. Now he has to sustain that for two weeks to win the FedEx Cup.