Israeli rivals agree to stick together, prevent new election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief coalition partner say they have both accepted a proposal to delay a fateful budget vote, averting the collapse of their fractious alliance and preventing a fourth election in less than two years. The twin announcements by Netanyahu and the alternate prime minister, Benny Gantz, cleared the way for parliament to proceed with a proposal to delay the budget vote until December. The vote would leave what has been a troubled alliance intact for at least a few more months.