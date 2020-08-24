Illinois launches Emergency Mortgage Assistance program, HomeStart offers help with applications

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There is a new program in Illinois to help homeowners earning less money due to COVID-19.

It's called the Emergency Mortgage Assistance program. People struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments because of the pandemic can get up to $15,000. The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) says it expects to help about 10,000 households by the end of 2020.

If you need help with filling out an application, HomeStart has computer stations at its Rockford and Freeport offices. The IHDA partnered with more than 60 community and outreach organizations throughout Illinois that can help people apply. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 4, but the application window may close early as officials expect a surge in requests. If you go to a HomeStart office, you must wear a mask and socially distance.

"So many bills that they have to pay and the number one of course is housing. They need shelter," said Dina Knibbs of HomeStart. "So we are very fortunate that we have this program to cover that."

You can either walk into an office or set up an appointment to fill out an application. To set up an appointment, call HomeStart at 815-962-2011. To start filling out an application, click here.