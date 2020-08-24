Hot and humid weather returns to the Stateline with few rain chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summertime heat and humidity build through the week, but cooling relief in the form of rain isn't likely.

Monday mugginess:

A new work week is underway and we're kicking it off with dew points near 70°. Aside from the muggy conditions, temperatures early Monday morning are only in the upper 60s. The high humidity in the atmosphere has created a few patchy areas of fog, but this is not terribly dense and shouldn't slow your morning drive down. Patchy fog, especially in more rural and fog-prone locations, should dissipate by 8 AM.

Patchy areas of fog are possible early Monday.

The weather story of this Monday revolves around the hot weather that's ahead. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s during the afternoon, with heat indices approaching the upper 90s. If your Monday takes you outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after spending time outside.

Monday's outdoor plans feature extreme heat and air quality concerns for sensitive groups.

Overnight storm chances:

Monday night brings a small threat for a passing shower or thunderstorm, especially north of the Stateline. This is courtesy of a nearly stationary frontal boundary that slowly sags south across Wisconsin. As it does so overnight, gusty winds and even large hail pose a threat from Milwaukee to Madison.

A few passing showers or storms could bubble up by late Monday evening. The threat for severe storms remains over Wisconsin.

Locally, this threat looks much more subdued, with most of the viewing area remaining dry through early Tuesday morning. If you live in areas of northern Stephenson, Winnebago, or Boone Counties, you have the best chance of a stray shower or storm. Even this chance looks to top out at only about 20%, meaning the vast majority of folks see no rainfall.

Turning even hotter:

Summer-like temperatures appear to be here to stay, at least before a cold front brings cooling relief for the weekend. Temperatures through the first half of the work week remain at or above 90°, with a few locations approaching near-record-breaking heat by midweek.

After nearly a month of not dealing with summer-like temperatures, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeve for the last full week of August.

The "feels like" temperatures, or heat index, approach the upper 90s to possibly even low 100s by Wednesday. Relief does approach the Stateline by Friday as a cold front moves through, bringing 80-degree days by this weekend. As of early Monday, the threat for rain doesn't look to be widespread nor drought-busting.