Fire set at police precinct as protesters gather in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Portland, Oregon, have declared a riot and deployed tear gas to disperse protesters after a police precinct was set on fire. News outlets report the fire burned an awning at the north precinct late Sunday. Police say demonstrators threw rocks and glass bottles at officers and pointed lasers toward them. Early Sunday police forced protesters away from a different law enforcement building. That gathering was also declared a riot. Police had said items were thrown at officers, green lasers had been pointed at officers and a support airplane, and paintball guns had been fired.