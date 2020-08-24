Ex Miami lawmaker hired by Venezuela elected to GOP board

MIAMI (AP) — Democrats are sharpening attacks on a former congressman who was quietly elected to the Miami GOP’s executive committee despite a federal investigation into his $50 million lobbying contract with Venezuela’s socialist government. David Rivera’s election to the party standard-bearer was largely overlooked amid other primary results last week. Democrats now hope the scandal-plagued politician’s comeback attempt can undermine the Trump campaign’s efforts to compare Democratic nominee Joe Biden to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Rivera has denied any wrongdoing and Republicans tout Trump’s record for confronting Maduro in a battleground state where Cuban and Venezuelan exiles hold major political sway.