Chicago looks to stop 3-game slide with win against FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (2-3-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (1-4-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to stop a three-game slide when it hosts FC Cincinnati.

The Fire compiled a 10-12-12 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home games. Chicago scored 55 goals last season and had 36 assists.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 6-22-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-11-3 in home matches. FC Cincinnati scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 75.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.