 Skip to Content

Canadian man pleads guilty in human smuggling case on border

New
11:59 am National news from the Associated Press

A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he led an organization that smuggled people into the U.S. from Canada. Godofredo Rivas-Melendez entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vermont. In a plea agreement, 61-year-old Rivas-Melendez and prosecutors agreed upon a prison sentence of 50 months. The indictment says Rivas-Melendez charged thousands of dollars to have members of his organization drive people from Montreal to locations along the U.S.-Canadian border and guide them across the border at night where they would be picked up and delivered to locations further within the U.S. His attorney declined comment Monday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content