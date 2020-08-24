Báez hits 2 HRs, Cubs beat Tigers for 11,000th franchise win

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Only the Giants have won more, with 11,179 victories after starting in New York in 1883 and later moving to San Francisco. The Cubs, who earned their first victory in 1876, improved to 11,000-10,414. The Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers are close behind with 10,996 wins. David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Báez had three RBIs.