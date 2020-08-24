Asia Today: Many schools close again amid South Korea spike

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in the greater capital area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said at least 193 students and teachers were found infected over the past two weeks in the Seoul metropolitan region. Most children at kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools will receive online classes at least until Sept. 11. High-school seniors will continue to go to school so their studies are not disrupted ahead of the crucial national college exams. The start of the school year was delayed because of a spring outbreak before reopening in phases in May.