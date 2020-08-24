Army chief: Suicide bombers behind deadly Philippine attacks

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine army chief says two Islamic militants who blew themselves up were responsible for the bombings that killed at least 14 people and wounded 75 more, the country’s worst extremist attack this year. Military officials initially said that the first of two powerful explosions that rocked Jolo town in the southern province of Sulu on Monday was caused by a bomb rigged in a motorcycle, while the second blast was a woman suicide bomber. Army commanding general Cirilito Sobejana, however, said an initial investigation, along with witnesses’ accounts and security camera footage, showed that the first explosion was also set off by a suicide attacker.