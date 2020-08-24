2 Belarus opposition activists detained in the capital

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarusian authorities have detained two leading opposition activists who have helped spearhead a wave of protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian ruler of 26 years. The opposition’s Coordination Council said its members Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova were detained by police in the capital, Minsk. City police confirmed their detention on Monday. The move signals President Alexander Lukashenko’s determination to stifle the massive demonstrations that have entered their third week. It comes a day after the 65-year-old Belarusian leader toted an assault rifle in a show of force as he arrived at his residence by helicopter as protesters rallied nearby.