1,612 Illinois COVID-19 cases, 2 counties face restrictions

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — New mitigation efforts were announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health officials for Will and Kankakee counties in an effort to the tamp down an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Beginning Wednesday, bars and restaurants in Region 7 will no longer be allowed to offer indoor service, and customers will not be allowed to congregate indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting. In addition, meetings, social events and gatherings will be limited to 25 guests or 25% of room capacity. The restrictions were imposed after the Region 7 reached an 8% COVID-19 positivity rate for three days. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.