Vast protest in Minsk keeps up pressure on Belarus president

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — More than 100,000 protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian president are rallying in a vast square in the capital of Minsk. That keeps up the massive outburst of dissent that has shaken the country since a disputed presidential elections two weeks ago. Sunday’s demonstration overflowed Minsk’s sprawling 7-hectare (17-acre) Independence Square. There were no official figures on crowd size, but it appeared to be about 150,000 or more. Dozens of police prisoner transport vehicles were parked on the fringes, but police made no immediate efforts to break up the rally. President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country with an iron fist for 26 years, but residents appear fed up with sinking living standards and government repression.