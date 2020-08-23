Two rescued from Sugar River near Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock county responders pulled two people from the Sugar River Saturday night as part of a water rescue operation.

Dispatchers sent Rock County deputies and firefighters from Orfordville, Broadhead and the town of Beloit to a stretch of the Sugar River near the intersection of Carroll Road and West Brandherm Road at 8:50 p.m.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office shared details of the operation in a press release sent just after midnight Sunday.

The initial report was of two people struggling in the water. Information being forwarded to Rock County dispatchers from Winnebego County, Illinois said one person was clinging to a kayak and another to a tube.

The Rock County water rescue and drone teams were dispatched to the area to help find the pair.

Authorities found the two, a man and a woman from Illinois, and "administered aid," the press release said. Neither person was injured.