Trump delivered on some big 2016 promises, but others unmet

WASHINGTON (AP) — He’s broken his pledge to never take a vacation or play golf for pleasure. His plan to update the nation’s infrastructure has become a running punchline. But behind the drama, chaos and tumult that has defined President Donald Trump’s administration, the president has fulfilled a wide range of promises he made during his 2016 campaign. It’s a theme that will play a major role in the upcoming Republican National Convention, as the president tries to convince a weary nation that he deserves a second term. Other pledges have fallen by the wayside or remain a work in progress.