Temperatures are on the climb starting Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for showers and thunderstorms remains fairly low for the Stateline this evening, but we can't rule out a few spotty areas until the sun goes down. Temperatures will be at the forefront of many discussions this week because the heat has returned.

SUNDAY EVENING

Some spots in the Stateline have the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms for the early portion of this evening. However, the likelihood of everyone getting a shower or two is slime. We will begin to see the warm '80s slowly descend into the '60s for tonight. Temperatures overnight will feel rather muggy through due to the dew points resting in the '60s.

There will be a few areas of patchy fog as skies clear and winds become calm overnight. If you encounter an area of fog, please slow down and remember to take your time. Otherwise, the rest of the night remains quiet through Monday.

HEATING UP

Temperatures will start to return to early July in the last full week of August. Highs are expected to rise toward the '90s starting on Monday. The bad news is that we are only getting hotter from there. Highs are likely to make a dash for record-territory starting on Tuesday. The record highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are at 97°F, but it looks like we are falling short by a degree or two right now.

On the other hand, we are not going to see dew points rise by much throughout the week. This will be very helpful to keep the triple-digit heat index values at bay. However, there will be constant sunshine over the next few days so UV will be on the high side. Right now, the UV index is forecast to be at a 7 for the Stateline through mid-week. This could lead to sunburn with extended exposure so be careful.

RAIN & THE COOL DOWN

The cool-down period takes place this weekend as highs try to make a decent back into the '70s. This will all follow the chance for showers and thunderstorms after a cold front Thursday night into Friday.