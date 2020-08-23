 Skip to Content

RPD investigates aggravated battery with a firearm after a vehicle is shot at

6:13 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says it's investigating an aggravated battery with a firearm. On Sunday, RPD tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that a vehicle, that was traveling east in the 100 block of 15th Avenue, was shot at multiple times while being occupied. Police say an adult passenger was hit and transported to the hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking people to avoid this area.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

