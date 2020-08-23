RPD investigates aggravated battery with a firearm after a vehicle is shot at

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says it's investigating an aggravated battery with a firearm. On Sunday, RPD tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that a vehicle, that was traveling east in the 100 block of 15th Avenue, was shot at multiple times while being occupied. Police say an adult passenger was hit and transported to the hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking people to avoid this area.