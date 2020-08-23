Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Trump’s Arab-Israeli push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headed to the Middle East, the first of two senior U.S. officials to travel to the region this week as the Trump administration presses an ambitious Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo departs Sunday for Israel, Gulf Arab states and Sudan. Diplomats say he’ll be followed to many of the same destinations later in the week by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The separate visits come as the administration seeks to capitalize on momentum from the historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations.