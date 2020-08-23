Libyan commander dismisses rivals’ cease-fire as ‘deception’

CAIRO (AP) — Forces loyal to a powerful military commander based in eastern Libya have dismissed a cease-fire proposal by the U.N.-supported government, calling it a “deception.” A spokesman for Khalifa Hifter said Sunday the proposal “represents nothing but throwing dust in eyes and deceiving the local and international public.” The head of the rival government that’s based in western Libya proposed the cease-fire Friday. It called for demilitarization of the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s major oil export terminals. But Hifter’s refusal could thwart international efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire and open the door for another destructive bout of fighting over the city.