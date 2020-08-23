Iran: UN nuclear chief’s visit to Tehran no link to US push

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says an upcoming visit this week by the head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a U.S. push to impose so-called “snapback” sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-universal opposition to its demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, declaring that a 30-day countdown for the “snapback” of penalties eased under the 2015 nuclear deal had begun. Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency as saying the visit is “neither related to the snapback mechanism or the U.S. demand” but that it was within “the framework of Iran’s invitation.”